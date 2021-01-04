Cam Newton: ‘Too early to tell’ if he’ll be backup QB in 2021

One-time NFL Most Valuable Player Cam Newton finished his first and, likely, only season with the New England Patriots 30th in total QBR (47.4) and 28th in passer rating (82.9) among eligible players, per ESPN stats. The 31-year-old also battled COVID-19 during the fall and largely looked past his prime for the majority of the campaign.

Despite his struggles, Newton told sports radio WEEI on Monday that he isn’t yet prepared to accept a role as a backup signal-caller.

“Honestly, it’s too early to tell. That’s as honest as I can be,” Newton explained, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. “Do I think I have starting talent? Absolutely. Do I think a lot of things that I’ve done were devalued? Not the team’s perspective, probably the media’s perspective — absolutely.”

Newton matched just eight touchdown passes with 10 interceptions on the year, but he also contributed 592 rushing yards and 12 scores on the ground. Outside of a handful of moments, he did little to erase questions about his ability to accurately throw the ball deep, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday morning that the Patriots aren’t expected to bring the veteran back for a second try.

“I know out of 32 guys, I’m not the 32 position rank,” Newton told WEEI. “So you have to also understand, I’m a competitor first. I know what my skill set is, I know what my talent is. I understand that if given the opportunity, there is nobody better than me. That’s how I’ll always feel. I have to also feel realistic about the opportunity that is presented as well.”