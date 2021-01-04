Calling Out Racism In Music

Mark replied, “Well, of course, also we have to try and do what we think, not only New York and Los Angeles will appreciate, but also Poughkeepsie or Midwest — pick some town in the Midwest that would be scared to death of Prince, which we’re playing…or a string of other Black faces.”



MTV

Fun Fact: Prince is from the Midwest. He’s also one of the first Black artists to be featured on MTV. Grace Jones was the first to have a video show on the platform in 1981, but Michael Jackson was the first Black artist to have a video play in heavy rotation on the network with his hit song “Billie Jean” on March 10, 1983.