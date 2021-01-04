Busta Rhymes Hails Late Rapper MF Doom ‘a God MC’

Instagram

The ‘Turn It Up’ rapper pays tribute to his former collaborator who passed away at the age of 49, saying he’s ‘completely f**ked up’ by the loss of his dear friend.

Busta Rhymes has hailed his late friend and collaborator MF Doom as “a God MC and incredible human being.”

The rap legend – whose real name was Daniel Dumile – passed away on 31 October (20), a statement by his family confirmed on 31 December.

Doom and Busta had worked together frequently since their 1991 track “Nitty Gritty Remix” with the former’s group KMD, and the hip-hop star admitted he is struggling to come to terms with the devastating loss of the beloved rapper – who was just 49.

Alongside a video of their 2016 track “In the Streets” – which also featured The Chicago Kid – Busta began his lengthy post on Instagram, “Rest easy on levels that words can’t describe @MFDOOM.”

“It has taken me days to come terms with this enough to type about it and I still can’t believe it or come to terms with it. I’m completely f**ked up by the loss of this God MC & incredible human being!! Over 30 years of friendship & brotherhood almighty!! I wanted to believe this was another elaborate scheme by the great Whodini MF DOOM himself but this time I have received the confirmations that it wasn’t.”

“From before our records came out, grinding together trying to figure it out and navigate through this s**t and recording Nitty Gritty Rmx back in 1991 to recording In The Streets over a @officialjdilla beat in 2016 and still being brothers to this day and will always be despite your transition on Oct.31st 2020.”

On his legacy, he added, “This has meant something to our culture that no other MC has because he figured out something that none of us before him and that was to be completely free!!!”

“We all have soooooo much to still learn from this great mind!! Again rest easy king!!! I will tell all the stories when it’s time for me to do my testomonial for your documentary almighty!! I love you and salute you mr. Dumile aka zev love x aka metalface aka the ultimate super villain aka MF DOOM!!!! I’m so still at a loss for words!!!!…(sic).”