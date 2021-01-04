Build your own crypto news feed with Coinbench By BTC Peers

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
7
Build your own crypto news feed with Coinbench

Beyond technical analysis, the cryptocurrency industry thrives on news and speculations. For instance, the price of fell by over 50% following the U.S. SEC’s official lawsuit. Similarly, Dogecoin jumped by 20% following a tweet from Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk.

That being said, crypto investors need to regularly check prominent news sites for the latest happenings in the industry. Considering the fact that there are thousands of crypto news sites, keeping track on what is happening can become quite cumbersome. Coinbench is a crypto news and data aggregate site that solves this problem.

The Amsterdam-based firm allows its users to keep track on latest crypto news from a single page. Users are allowed to create their own crypto news feed from over 300 sources, whilst tracking the prices of more than 1,500 coins. According to its website:

Our primary focus is to provide users a better crypto journey.

Meanwhile, our esteemed readers can now follow us Coinbench. Simply sign up on the platform, search for BTC PEERS, and then click the follow icon.

