Bruce Arians offers promising update on Mike Evans’ injury status

Mike Evans left Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons with a knee injury that looked serious, but fortunately it sounds as if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star avoided a worst-case scenario.

Following his team’s 44-27 win, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians told reporters he does not think Evans’ knee injury is significant.

“Knock on wood, we don’t think there’s any serious damage,” Arians said, via Sarah Walsh of NFL Network. “We’ll know more in the next 24 hours.”

Evans will undergo more tests, but that is obviously great news for the Bucs.

Evans slipped in the end zone while trying to make a catch, and his left leg buckled awkwardly underneath him. He tried to walk off the field under his own power but was unable to put weight on his left leg. You can see a video of the play here.

Even though Evans left the game early, his 46 receiving yards were enough to get him over the 1,000-yard mark for the season. He became the only player in NFL history to record seven straight seasons with 1,000-plus receiving yards. It goes without saying that the Bucs will need him healthy for the playoffs.