Browns place Olivier Vernon in IR

The Browns’ season will continue. Unfortunately for Olivier Vernon, the season is over. The defensive end has torn his Achilles, head coach Kevin Stefanski announced.

The veteran went down late in the season finale and had to be helped off the field. After a sideline check, he was carted to the locker room, signaling something serious. Vernon is now set for surgery and an uncertain future. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent in March, thanks to the reworking of his deal that bars the Browns from tagging him.

Vernon posted just 3.5 sacks in 2019, but the advanced metrics were fairly fond of his work. Before Vernon went to Cleveland, he managed 22 sacks over the course of three years with the Giants, despite a good deal of missed games. This year, he stepped up things up with sacks, his highest posting since 2013. He’s been red hot too — all of his sacks came after Week 8.

With the Steelers on the horizon, the Browns will bank even more on star Myles Garrett for pressure on the edge.