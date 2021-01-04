British Royal Family News: Prince Harry and William Rivarly Escalates Ahead Of Cagey Reunion

Just when you thought Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had escaped the Royal family, only to find out that they will be meeting Kate Middleton and Prince William once again.

Wait a minute. Wasn’t Canada supposed to be a way for the two to escape from the clutches of the Royals. Apparently not so, and if the latest reports are anything to go by then there could be a reunion in the UK later this year.

British Royal Family News: Harry and William Still Don’t Get On

According to Phil Dampier, best selling author of Harry and Meghan in Their Own Words, it is not going to be an easy meeting. Speaking to the Sun newspaper, he said:

“I think it’s going to be very awkward if they do meet up.

“From what I am told, the rift is not a lot better at the moment — they are not talking a lot.”

So what could have sparked off this reunion? Do Harry and Megan miss their Royal duties already? They only gave them up in March last year. Far from it and understandably so?

British Royal Family News: Harry and William Hate Each Other Ahead Of Reunion

Both are on course to become the world’s first 1 billion pound couple and have got many things in the pipeline including their own podcast.

So once again, what could be the reason? Well, the man in the know, Phil Dampier told the Sun further:

“I think they will put on a united front for the unveiling of Diana’s statue and I’m sure they will put on a united front for the birthday celebrations, but behind the scenes, I think there’s going to be a lot of tension.”

So is there any hope for a full reconciliation? It is highly doubtful. Both Harry and William’s relationship has been strained for a while; the physical distance between their two habitual residences does not help.

The Royal historian Robert Lacey told Elle magazine about a conversation that the Queen had:

‘The Queen said: “All right, let’s have a meeting next Monday at 2 o’clock, where we’ll sit around the table and hash it out with all our advisors, private secretaries, the courtiers. But before that, we’ll have a family lunch where the family can just sit together and talk.”

“One prince said no, I’m not coming to that, I’m not sitting with my brother, and the prince who said that was William.”

They say time is a great healer, and there is still hope for the Royals to patch things up. If you enjoyed the story, please explore our other articles on the Daily Soap Dish. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.