British Royal Family News says that Kate Middleton isn’t the icy duchess that everyone thinks that she is. In fact, Prince William’s wife reportedly reached out to her sister-in-law Meghan Markle after her emotional interview in which she admitted that she was “not okay” living life as a royal. Here’s what you need to know.

Shortly after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ITV documentary, Harry and Meghan” An African Journey, aired, a lot of people expressed their concerns about the Sussexes and their emotional health, including the Duchess of Cambridge. Meghan at the time admitted that she was dealing with a very difficult period in her life.

British Royal Family News: Kate Middleton Reached Out To Meghan Markle When She Needed Emotional Help

Meghan explained, “Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging And then when you have a newborn, you know. And especially as a woman…it’s a lot. So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed. It’s um…yeah. I guess, also thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I’m okay, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

However, according to royal correspondent Rebecca English, there were two members of the royal family that reached out to Meghan after her interview but unfortunately their attempts to offer support were not well received.

English put it this way, “William was also deeply hurt by suggestions from the Sussex camp that he, and particularly his wife, had cold-shouldered Meghan. In fact, I have been told that Kate—and the Countess of Wessex—both repeatedly ‘reached out’ to the Duchess, particularly after she voiced her unhappiness on a television documentary. But they were rebuffed.”

In October of 2020, Meghan clarified her initial statement in the Teenager Therapy podcast. “I didn’t think about that answer. I just answered honestly,” Meghan explained on the podcast.

“I was in a moment of vulnerability, because I was tired, because there was no presentation. It was just, here’s where I am: I’m a mom with a four-and-a-half month-old baby and we are tired. But I think the reason it resonated with people is because everyone wants to be asked if they’re okay.”

