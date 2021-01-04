British Royal Family News says that Samantha Markle is ready to tell her side of the story. In fact, there are new reports that say Meghan Markle’s half-sister will be releasing her first book, The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister – Part 1. The tell all memoir will reveal details about Samantha’s relationship with her now estranged sister. Here’s what you need to know.

Barnes & Nobles, which is publishing the book, describes The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister as all the highs and lows of watching Meghan Markle apparently bulldoze her way through the Markle Family to the Royal Family.

British Royal Family News: Get Ready For Samantha Markle’s Bombshell Memoir Next Week

The book teases, “Amidst a firestorm of fake news and media mayhem, Samantha Markle shares the truth about her life and family against all odds and ultimatums, as a royal fairy tale plummets from the tea towels. Sometimes the truth really is stranger than fiction.”

Samantha Markle’s official author bio also reads as, “Born in Chicago in the 1960s and raised in southern California, Samantha Markle is an author, screenwriter and counselor, as well as being the sister of the first modern American duchess. Having battled MS in a wheelchair for most of her adult life, she’s no stranger to challenges or tenacity. With one screenplay in pre-production and her first book completed she continues to roll uphill as a ‘squeaky wheel,’ inspiring others and defending truth, in spite of stereotypes and ‘fake news.’”

The book will be available on bookshelves beginning January 17th. As of press time, there’s no word on when The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister — Part 2will be published.

So far Meghan Markle herself has not made any comments about the matter.

