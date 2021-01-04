Britain Braces for a Dark Winter as Covid Variant Spreads

LONDON — Millions of Britons faced the toughest coronavirus restrictions since a national shutdown last March, as Scotland on Monday announced a new lockdown to contain a dramatic surge in cases and Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised tougher measures for England too.

On the day that the first doses of a vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford were administered, the good news was drowned out by the inevitable reintroduction of the type of sweeping restrictions used last spring when the pandemic first threatened to run out of control.

In recent weeks, a new, highly transmissible variant of the virus has taken hold in London and southeast England, prompting an alarming spike in case numbers and putting hospitals under acute pressure.

On Sunday, Mr. Johnson admitted that the current controls on daily life were insufficient. But the first announcement of a full-scale lockdown came not from him but from Scotland, where the first minister, Nicola Sturgeon has consistently moved further and faster in efforts to try to tame the pandemic.