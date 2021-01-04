Brisbane Heat’s Joe Burns leads team to victory over Sydney Thunder at The Gabba after getting axed from Australia’s Test squad for Indian series

Axed Australia Test batsman Joe Burns tonight enjoyed a glimmer of success in his horrific summer with the bat, powering to 52 runs from 38 balls to spearhead the Brisbane Heat to victory at The Gabba.

Burns was sacked from Australia’s Test squad for the third and fourth Tests against India on the back of an abysmal run of form in the Shieffield Shield, Australia A games and first two Tests of the series.

And although many experts saw Burns’ return to the Big Bash League as an opportunity for the right-hander to refresh his mind and rediscover his elite form, he made just one run in his first game back, against the Sydney Sixers on Saturday night.

But the Sydney Thunder were tonight the victims of a brilliant Burns innings, which saw the Queenslander strike five fours and two sixes after walking to the middle at number four.

Burns said he had managed to stay positive during the summer despite his severe lack of runs.

“This game is always challenging. There are ups and downs along the way, particularly when you’re playing Test cricket and you’re playing at the top level,” Burns told Fox Cricket.

“But I’ve stayed really appreciative of every opportunity. You still get the chance to open the batting for Australia on Boxing Day, and you still get the chance to come out and bat in front of a lot of fans at The Gabba in a great tournament. It’s still a lot of fun. Obviously it’s a lot more fun when you’re doing well and you’re team’s winning and you’re making runs, but you keep a really appreciative mindset.”

Burns then made the Fox Cricket commentary panel laugh.

“Boys, I was a little bit frustrated, though, to not get to not out. I wanted to boost my season average from two to about six,” he joked.

Joe Burns leaves the middle after failing in the second innings of the Boxing Day Test. (Getty)

Burns, Englishman Joe Denly (50 off 36) and master blaster Chris Lynn (30 off 16) catapulted Brisbane to a five-wicket win.

Burns’ proactive mindset was on display when he hoiked a Chris Tremain delivery over long-on off the last ball of the sixth over.

While it was more of a slog than a textbook shot, Burns had made a very clear statement to both his believers and doubters.

