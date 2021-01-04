Bridgerton Behind The Scenes Photos

I want to be friends with every single person who worked on this show!
1.
First, here’s Phoebe Dynevor filming the moment in the very first episode of Bridgerton when Daphne leaves home to be presented to Queen Charlotte:
2.
Creator Chris Van Dusen shared this look at Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor filming the memorable “Wildest Dreams” moment:
3.
Here’s what Golda Rosheuvel looked like behind the scenes with one of Queen Charlotte’s iconic wigs:
4.
And here’s a video that shows how Nicola Coughlan got into Penelope’s wig every day before filming:
5.
Jonathan Bailey, Luke Thompson, and Luke Newton singing together is something I needed, and I’d like to formally request a Bridgerton musical episode now:
6.
Here’s truly my favorite photo of the Bridgertons hanging out in their carriage:
7.
Here’s Phoebe Dynevor in a costume fitting for one of Daphne’s beautiful gowns:
8.
Regé-Jean Page captured the first take from day one of filming Bridgerton:
9.
Creator Chris Van Dusen shared some set pieces, props, and inspirations vs. the final scenes in the show:
10.
Here’s Nicola Coughlan and Claudia Jessie laughing hysterically because they really are Penelope and Eloise:
11.
Regé-Jean Page shared some of his favorite photos from filming, including a gorgeous portrait Luke Thompson drew:
12.
Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, and Luke Thompson enjoying some ice cream between scenes:
13.
Ruby Barker, Jessica Madsen, and Luke Newton “pondering our Whistledown theories”:
14.
Here’s Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan hiding behind some candlesticks and making me ship Colin and Penelope EVEN MORE:
15.
Here’s Regé-Jean Page getting ready to film the duel in Episode 4:
16.
Sabrina Bartlett and Jonathan Bailey running lines before filming a Siena and Anthony moment:
17.
Claudia Jessie, Molly McGlynn, and Phoebe Dynevor strike a pose:
18.
Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at the Featheringtons getting ready to meet Queen Charlotte:
19.
Bessie Carter, Harriet Cains, and Nicola Coughlan, aka the Featherington sisters, hanging out in their matching jackets:
20.
Here are some of Phoebe Dynevor’s happiest memories from filming Bridgerton:
21.
Regé-Jean Page shared this iconic photo with Adjoa Andoh, Martins Imhangbe, and Emma Naomi with the caption “The power that has”:
22.
Luke Newton, Luke Thompson, and Jonathan Bailey — aka “C, B, and A” — rehearsing:
23.
Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at a big family dinner at the Featherington house:
24.
Here’s Golda Rosheuvel demonstrating how she got to set while wearing this massive wig:
25.
Here’s Bridgerton author Julia Quinn meeting the real-life Eloise and Penelope, aka Claudia Jessie and Nicola Coughlan:
26.
I’m obsessed with this adorable photo of Adjoa Andoh and Phoebe Dynevor laughing behind the scenes:
27.
And here’s Jonathan Bailey, Luke Newton, and Luke Thompson cracking up at something while on a break:
28.
Kathryn Drysdale, aka Genevieve Delacroix, captured these iconic photos inside Delacroix’s shop:
29.
And here’s Kathryn Drysdale marveling at the fact that Madame Delacroix was absolutely thriving with her own business:
30.
Here’s Jonathan Bailey looking amazing as Anthony:
31.
Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton hanging out while getting their makeup done:
32.
Here’s what it looked like behind the camera while Martins Imhangbe filmed Will’s fight scenes:
33.
Here’s Will Tilston and Florence Hunt, the youngest Bridgertons, having some fun together:
34.
Kathryn Drysdale captured this amazing photo of Luke Thompson inside Madame Delacroix’s shop:
35.
Ruby Barker, who plays Marina Thompson, took a much-needed break while filming:
36.
Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at Golda Rosheuvel and Freddie Stroma filming a scene as Queen Charlotte and Prince Frederick:
37.
Here’s a great Featherington family photo minus Penelope but plus author Julia Quinn:
38.
Bessie Carter shared these great photos from behind the scenes of Season 1, and I am loving every single one:
39.
Here’s Ruby Barker’s favorite photo of Harriet Cains, who plays Philippa Featherington:
40.
Martins Imhangbe, Regé-Jean Page, Luke Thompson, and Luke Newton fanning themselves between scenes:
41.
Dee Koppang O’Leary, who was second unit director on Bridgerton, shared these great photos of the cast and crew:
42.
Here’s Sabrina Bartlett hanging out with the cast and preparing for scenes:
43.
Here’s Phoebe Dynevor, Will Tilston, Florence Hunt, and some of the other Bridgerton siblings striking poses:
44.
Luke Newton shared this bittersweet photo of the cast and crew at the final table read for Season 1:
45.
And finally, here are Luke Newton, Jonathan Bailey, and Luke Thompson celebrating wrapping Season 1:
