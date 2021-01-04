Brian Austin Green Talks About Love During Romantic Vacation With Sharna Burgess

Instagram

Brian Austin Green seemed to offer a hint on his possible blossoming relationship with Sharna Burgess. Just days after giving a peek at his Christmas getaway with the “Dancing with the Stars” pro-dancer, the “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum posted on social media a quote about finding “the connection to love.”

On Friday, January 1, the 47-year-old actor took to Instagram to post a picture of himself smiling widely while relaxing in a pool. Alongside the snap, he greeted his fans with a message that read, “Happy New Year to everyone!! Let’s all find the connection to love and togetherness again :).”

Two days earlier, the ex-husband of Megan Fox treated his online devotees to another picture of himself from the trip. Sharing the selfie which features a beautiful beach view in the background, he noted on Instagram, “Aside from my kids nothing reconnects me to life like the sound of the ocean.”

Following Brian’s footsteps was his new flame Sharna. Turning to her own Instagram page, she put out a snap that saw her enjoying the view of the same beach seen in her rumored boyfriend’s image. “First vacation in a long time, best vacation in a lifetime. Sending you all love. Stay safe and stay healthy. 2021 let’s go,” she captioned.

Brian and Sharna sparked romance rumors after they were spotted jetting off to Hawaii together on Christmas Day, December 25. In a clip obtained by Daily Mail, the twosome were seen standing next to each other while waiting in line at a cafe inside Los Angeles International Airport.

Following the rumored couple’s outing, a source told PEOPLE that the Keith Watson of “Desperate Housewives” and the Australian beauty have been seeing each other “for a few weeks.” The source added, “They are casually dating and having a good time. They are currently vacationing together. Brian was happy to leave L.A. for a few days.”

Back in early December, Sharna admitted that she was not single anymore. “I actually am not on the market anymore. But it’s very new and very, you know, it’s dating, essentially. No one’s calling us a relationship yet,” she candidly told Us Weekly. “How funny would it be if I actually found the love of my life during a pandemic?”

Before being linked to Brian, Sharna was previously rumored to be close to “Selling Sunset” star Jason Oppenheim. As for her new rumored beau, he was romantically linked to a number of women including Courtney Stodden and Tina Louise following his split from his wife Megan in May.