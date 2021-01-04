Boston, Holy Cross to wear masks for game

Tuesday’s game between the Boston University Terriers and Holy Cross Crusaders will look different than any contest previously held during the coronavirus pandemic.

As Jeff Borzello reported for ESPN, players from both Boston and Holy Cross will wear masks during Tuesday’s matchup per a Boston University mandate that requires student-athletes to sport face coverings during games held on the Boston campus. It’s believed this will be the first time that members from competing teams will wear masks while on the court.

Only Boston players wore masks during Monday’s encounter between the two schools that took place on Holy Cross’ campus.

During the fall, a Pennsylvania order nearly caused football players from the Virginia Tech Hokies, Pittsburgh Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles to wear masks during games. They, as well as other programs in the state, later learned they were exempt from the order.

In early November, the NFL and NFL Players Association informed players and other personnel that they must wear masks whenever they are inside of locker rooms or when interacting with each other before and after games. Home teams are required to provide disposable surgical masks on the sidelines for both clubs on game days.

“Wearing a mask or approved face covering may be the difference between being designated a ‘High-Risk Close Contact’ or not,” a memo sent to NFL players at that time read.