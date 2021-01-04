‘Black Ink Crew’s Ceaser Emanuel Responds To Allegations Of Abuse!!

Ceaser Emanuel, star of Black Ink Crew, has responded to allegations from his daughter, Cheyenne, that he physically assaulted her three months ago,

Cheyenne took to Instagram Live and accused Ceaser of dragging her out of the shower while she was naked and beating on her before stomping her out. Ceaser’s girlfriend also took to social media, Calling Cheyenne a “thot” and alleging that she once caught an STD.

“My daughter Cheyenne and I are not on great terms. However, I would never physically abuse her. I have only done what many parents would have when their child has crossed the line and that is discipline, my child,” he wrote.

“I love my daughter and she is the only heir to my black ink tattoo studios. She is just having a hard time adjusting to no longer being the only child and having to share her father. I am doing the best I can to make everyone comfortable in our new blended family,” Ceaser added.