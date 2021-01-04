Bitwise AUM surpasses $500 million as institutions flock to crypto By Cointelegraph

Leading crypto fund manager Bitwise Asset Management reached a major milestone in the fourth quarter of 2020 as inflows into its products surged to new record highs, underscoring heightened institutional demand for digital assets.

The firm’s assets under management, or AUM, surpassed $500 million, according to a Monday press release. That’s a considerable increase from the $100 million in AUM held on Oct. 28, 2020.