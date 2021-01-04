Bitcoin Tumbles 20% In Bearish Trade By .com

© . Bitcoin Tumbles 20% In Bearish Trade



.com – was trading at $28,469.6 by 05:18 (10:18 GMT) on the .com Index on Monday, down 20.14% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since March 12, 2020.

The move downwards pushed Bitcoin’s market cap down to $553.8B, or 66.66% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Bitcoin’s market cap was $612.9B.

Bitcoin had traded in a range of $28,204.5 to $33,587.5 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Bitcoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 11.1%. The volume of Bitcoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $90.9B or 22.87% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $25,902.7539 to $34,755.8516 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Bitcoin is still down 18.09% from its all-time high of $34,755.85 set on January 3.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $901.03 on the .com Index, up 8.32% on the day.

Tether was trading at $1.0006 on the .com Index, a gain of 0.00%.

Ethereum’s market cap was last at $105.4B or 12.69% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $21.3B or 2.57% of the total cryptocurrency market value.