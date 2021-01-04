Bitcoin price dip to $27K costs Binance long traders $190M in liquidations By Cointelegraph

(BTC) crashing to $27,700 and rebounding seconds later was a shock for some and financial ruin for others, data shows.

According to on-chain analytics resource Glassnode, futures traders with long positions lost a total of $190 million on Binance alone in a single hour — the most in history.

Bitcoin futures long liquidations (Binance) annotated chart. Source: Glassnode