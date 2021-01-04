Bitcoin Falls 11% In Bearish Trade By .com

© . Bitcoin Falls 11% In Bearish Trade



.com – was trading at $30,847.8 by 04:40 (09:40 GMT) on the .com Index on Monday, down 10.88% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since September 3, 2020.

The move downwards pushed Bitcoin’s market cap down to $583.1B, or 68.67% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Bitcoin’s market cap was $612.9B.

Bitcoin had traded in a range of $30,847.8 to $33,587.5 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Bitcoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 16.28%. The volume of Bitcoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $87.4B or 22.13% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $25,902.7539 to $34,755.8516 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Bitcoin is still down 11.24% from its all-time high of $34,755.85 set on January 3.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $942.34 on the .com Index, up 13.16% on the day.

Tether was trading at $1.0005 on the .com Index, a gain of 0.02%.

Ethereum’s market cap was last at $108.8B or 12.82% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $21.3B or 2.51% of the total cryptocurrency market value.