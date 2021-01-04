‘Big Brother’ Star Da’Vonne Rogers Says She and Bayleigh Dayton Are ‘Good’ Following Fall Out Rumors

Returning competitors Bayleigh Dayton and Da’Vonne Rogers formed a final two and strong friendship during their five weeks in the BB22 house together that Live Feed viewers loved to watch. However, rumors spread that the two stopped being friends after the show wrapped. Da’Vonne responded to the claims in a Jan. 2021 tweet.

Bayleigh Dayton and Da’Vonne Rogers became friends during ‘BB22’

Fan-favorites Bayleigh Dayton and Da’Vonne Rogers returned for Big Brother 22: All-Stars and almost immediately gravitated toward each other. During the second day, the two spoke in the upstairs loft, and Bayleigh explained that she reached out to Da’Vonne following her season as they’re both “black women in reality T.V.,” but didn’t receive a reply.

The news prompted the three-time contestant to get emotional, and she promised she didn’t intentionally ignore Bayleigh. They hugged it out and met up the following morning in the Showmance Room to establish their alliance and final two pact, Black Girl Magic.

During Week 5, Da’Vonne barely lost the Head of Household competition, and she and Bayleigh ended up on the block where the latter went home pre-jury. After winning the Power of Veto competition the following week, Da’Vonne was eliminated, becoming the jury’s second member.

Even though the ladies were only in the house for five weeks together, they seemingly created a great friendship that fans enjoyed watching on the Live Feeds.

Fans began speculating Bayleigh and Da’Vonne fell out

Following the season, Da’Vonne revealed she no longer spoke to David Alexander, which sparked from a disagreement over a vote, and Kevin Campbell.

In an Oct. 2020 Instagram Live, Kevin explained the two “came to the conclusion that they are different people” and chose not to be friends anymore after a complex argument in the jury house.

A few months later, a fan claimed that Bayleigh asked her fans who she wanted to interview on her YouTube channel, and many responded with Da’Vonne.

The user claims Bayleigh and her husband Chris “Swaggy C” Williams replied and revealed they hadn’t heard from the BB star since the show wrapped. It went viral on Twitter, prompting many fans to ask Da’Vonne what happened between her and Bayleigh.

Da’Vonne says ‘nothing has changed’ between her and Bayleigh

A few days after the tweet, Da’Vonne answered fans’ questions on her Instagram page. Apparently, many followers asked about the current status of her friendship with Bayleigh because Da’Vonne took to Twitter to deny a fall out.

She explained she’s “confused” as to why people think they are no longer friends but assured concerned fans that “nothing has changed” between them and they’re “good.”

I did a questions thing on IG and a lot of people were asking about Me and Bayleigh…. I’m confused Nothing has changed between us. We’re good — Da’Vonne Dianne Rogers ✊ (@DayDaVonne_) January 4, 2021

While some people believe something did happen because the two live near each other and haven’t hung out, others side with Da’Vonne and think they do not see each other due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three-time competitor also posted a screenshot of her phone home screen, displaying her over 100 missed messages and calls. In her caption, she promised she would “do better” with responding. Big Brother 23 returns in summer 2021.