Benzino To Joyner Lucas: I Will F*ck You Up!!

The beef between Benzino and Eminem’s camp is escalating, and Benzino took to social media to call out Joyner Lucas who stepped into his back and forth with Royce Da 5’9 last week.

“@joynerlucas I will f*ck u up u keep speaking my name,” Zino wrote.

“You got on warning P*ssy. @joynerlucas you ain’t never step foot in Roxbury u bitch ass n*gga. U from Worcester mass you punk mf, u never was bout that life. Don’t let them p*ssies get u hurt. Yea I went in your dms because your musics trash like @royceda59 U got me f*cked up I’ll have u touched f*ckboi.”

His tweets come after Benzino dissed Eminem and Em’s bestie, Roye, jumped into the fray to defend his pal. Zino and Royce went back and forth, with the former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star even challenging Royce to a Verzuz battle.

“I can’t wait till Benzino get on Clubhouse,” Royce wrote last week.” A Front row seat to the most obligatory pseudo toxic masculine tough guy talk the world has ever seen. Please Clap for this hoe ass n*gga so he can try to move on. He stuck in 06. Thank you… Peace, Peace.”