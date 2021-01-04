Becca Kufrin Putting Pieces of Her Broken Heart Back After Split From Garrett Yrigoyen

Instagram

When reflecting on 2020, the former star of ‘The Bachelorette’ highlights some moments throughout the year that has changed her, including her split from her 31-year-old ex-fiance.

Becca Kufrin is getting back on her feet after parting ways with Garret Yrigoyen. When reflecting on how her 2020 went, the season 14 star of “The Bachelorette” stressed that she is putting pieces of her broken heart back together following her split from her former fiance.

On Sunday, January 2, the 30-year-old shared on Instagram a compilation clip of her highlighted moments throughout the year. “2020. Man, you gave me a run for my money. You have challenged me in ways I never thought possible. You changed the trajectory of my life, you took several people I loved away, & you pushed me to the point where I almost broke. But I didn’t,” she kicked off her lengthy post.

Becca went on to thank the past year for every ups and downs in her life. “And after all the hell that’s taken place within 365 days, all I have to say is thank you. Thank you for the hardships. Thank you for opening my eyes to so much more around me. Thank you for having me find a certain strength that I never knew I had hidden deep within me. Thank you for making me uncomfortable. Thank you for forcing tough conversations,” she noted.

“Thank you for breaking my heart & allowing me to put the pieces back together in the most weird, but customized way,” she continued, which seemed to be a reference to her split from Garret. “You rocked me, but ya couldn’t fully knock me. And even through all of the sorrow, pain, & uncertainty, it’s been the most memorable & important year that I’ve experienced in my 30 years.”

“You showed me what & who is important in this life. You taught me to not settle. You taught me more compassion. You taught me how to push through adversity. You taught me that there is so much more than the bubble I’ve always lived in,” the publicist further pointed out. “You taught me that it’s okay to not do & say everything perfectly, but to have the courage to learn & grow from my mistakes, ignorance and privilege.”

Becca concluded her message by stating that she is looking forward to starting a new page with the new year. “2020, it’s been a love/hate relationship & I’m grateful for all you’ve shown me, but now it’s time we go our separate ways. I’ll never forget our time together, but it’s not me, it’s you. Bye. 2021 LFG,” she declared.

<br />

Becca and Garret called off their engagement back in August 2020 after being together for two years. In the following month, she confirmed the split during an episode of her “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. “I don’t think it’s going to come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement,” she explained.