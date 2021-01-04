Barcelona postpone training session due to COVID-19

Wednesday’s La Liga showdown between Spanish giants Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao is in question after Barca confirmed on Monday that two members of their first-team staff tested positive for COVID-19.

“As a result the training session planned for tomorrow Tuesday at 11.00 am CET has been postponed,” Barcelona explained in the prepared statement. The club added that the entire squad will undergo polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing on Tuesday. It’s possible the discovery of positive coronavirus cases among players could lead to the postponement of Wednesday’s match.

Barcelona are next scheduled to play against Granada on Saturday and begin the midweek sitting fifth in the league table on 28 points. Athletic Bilbao are ninth and on 21 points.

Earlier in the day, Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and England Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced increased restrictions in those nations due to rising COVID-19 cases. However, the English Premier League and other elite sports competitions in those countries can continue.

Since the start of December, the England top-flight has postponed four games due to coronavirus issues affecting clubs. It’s unknown what, if anything, would cause competitions such as La Liga and the Premier League to suspend play as they did in March because of the health crisis.