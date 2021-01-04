‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Cast Reunion: How to Watch

Long ago in 2005, the four nations arrived on Nickelodeon and lived on TV screens.

Then everything changed when Avatar: The Last Airbender ended in 2008, leaving fans missing Aang, Katara, Sokka, Zuko, Toph, Appa, and Momo. But there is good news for Avatar fans as the cast is reuniting for a special event.

‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ with Aang, Katara, Sokka | Courtesy of Nickelodeon

‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ cast reunion is happening

What a way for ATLA fans to ring in the new year! Actor Dante Basco announced that a virtual cast reunion is happening on Jan. 9, bringing together the voices behind the some of the story’s favorite characters.

Basco, best known for voicing Zuko in the original series and General Iroh in The Legend of Korra, made sure to tag the entire gang in his Instagram post, including Aang.

The event is being hosted by StageIt and Noveria Management and here are the cast members scheduled to appear along with Basco: Grey Griffin (Azula), Michaela Murphy (Toph), Jack De Sena (Sokka), Jennie Kwan (Suki), Olivia Hack (Ty Lee), and Cricket Leigh (Mai).

RELATED: ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’: 3 Reasons to Watch the Series Again

According to the event’s web page, more names are due to be announced so fans can keep their fingers crossed for appearances from Mae Whitman (Katara) and the elusive but beloved Zach Tyler Eisen (Aang).

Eisen did an interview in June 2020 — his first after nearly 10 years — with Ted Jones World and shared that as a child voice actor, he didn’t always have the opportunity to work with his ATLA co-stars in person. It would be a real treat for the audience if he decides to attend the reunion, as he typically avoids the anniversary events for the series too.

How to watch the ‘ATLA’ cast reunion

It’s all going down on Jan. 9 at 3 p.m. PST/6 p.m. EST. Fans should visit StageIt to acquire tickets for $10 each and to view the livestream.

Merchandise and autographs are also available via Noveria which includes print images of ATLA characters, and video and audio recordings from the cast.

Reunion news follows Netflix ‘ATLA’ disappointment

In August 2020, Avatar: The Last Airbender creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko shared they were backing out of the live-action Netflix project. The series was originally announced in 2018 and had been stalled in development since then. Currently, there are rumors that it may be getting shelved.

Fans were looking forward to seeing DiMartino and Konietzko’s vision come to life with the Netflix adaptation but accepted the outcome. The best way to keep up with past, present, and future stories in the ATLA universe is to grab the comic book series. Both co-creators are keeping things alive.

Nickelodeon’s animated versions of ATLA and The Legend of Korra are still streaming on Netflix, raking in millions of views and new fans. To stay plugged in with the Avatar world, fans can follow DiMartino and Konietzko on Instagram.

Tune in on Jan. 9 for the cast reunion to see who shows up; it’s possible there will be a few surprises.