Atlanta Superspreader Party Turns Violent; Multiple People Shot!! (Video)

An Atlanta party, which many are calling a potential COVID superspreader event – ended in violence as knives and gunshots were flying everywhere, has learned.

Luckily no one was shot. But one person is fighting for their life and two others were injured during a triple stabbing at a lounge in Midtown Atlanta. 4 others were cut with flying glass, but suffered only minor injuries.

Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms claims that recent club and bar crimes around Atlanta are tied to people coming in from other states that are closed down since Georgia isn’t.

The party was to celebrate New Year at Republic Lounge , but it took a violent turn around 3 a.m. officials said.

A witness described scenes of rising chaos to the point where several people were stabbed and police were called.

Police said that of the seven who were stabbed, only three were willing to cooperate. Those victims told officers that the stabbings stemmed from a fight between two group, neither of which – allegedly – were from Atlanta.