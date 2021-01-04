Ashanti Confirms She Is Now COVID-19 Free

Singer Ashanti has confirmed that she is now free from COVID-19 after testing positive for the virus last month.

“Feeling grateful 🙏🏽 My parents and I got our negative results back right in time to start off the New Year healthy, happy & loved. Wishing y’all all an Amazing 202WON. 🎉🎉🎉 #grateful,” she wrote on Twitter.

Ashanti was slated to square off against Keyshia Cole but received word of her positive test the day of the battle. The battle has been postponed.

On Christmas Eve, she updated fans on her recovery:

“Hey all just wanted to say thank you so much for all of your thoughts and prayers,” Ashanti wrote. “I’ve gotten so many calls, texts, emails and DM’s checking in on me and my family and I’m super grateful for that. I’m feeling much better…”

She continued, “Thanking God that my mom is out of the hospital and my dad is doing well. Needless to say this will be a very different Christmas.. but still filled with gratitude and love. Thanks Bink for dropping off the herbal tea’s. Merry Christmas Eve.”