Ashanti Cleared of Covid-19 After More Than Two Weeks in Quarantine

The ‘Foolish’ singer has tested negative for coronavirus, more than two weeks after she was diagnosed with the illness ahead of her Verzuz battle with Keyshia Cole.

R&B singer Ashanti is thankful to be healthy again after testing negative for COVID-19 just before the New Year.

The “Foolish” star was forced to scrap her VERZUZ hits battle with fellow singer Keyshia Cole on 12 December after contracting the coronavirus, but insisted she was “ok and not in any pain.”

On New Year’s Day (01Jan21), Ashanti revealed she was finally in the clear after having to lay low and quarantine for the holidays.

“Starting off the new year Amazing and Covid free!!! Got my negative results back 2 days ago,” she wrote on social media.

“Feeling grateful,” Ashanti continued. “My parents and I got our negative results back right in time to start off the New Year healthy, happy & loved.”

In a follow-up note on Saturday, she added, “This is the first time in over a decade I actually spent New Year’s Eve/ The New Year at home. It has shown me that your life literally can change in the blink of an eye.”

Ashanti’s health news comes days before she is due to face off with Cole in the rescheduled virtual challenge – the music battle is set for 9 January.

Before testing negative, Ashanti told her followers about her recovery on Christmas Day. “Feeling much better… Thanking God that my mom is out of the hospital and my dad is doing well,” she said. “Needless to say this will be a very different Christmas.. but still filled with gratitude and love. Thanks Bink for dropping off the herbal tea’s. Merry Christmas Eve.”