As Birthrate Falls, South Korea’s Population Declines, Posing Threat to Economy

Think of major threats to South Korea, and its nuclear-armed neighbor North Korea may come to mind. But a subtler risk to South Korea’s future well-being lies within its borders: a shrinking and rapidly aging population.

The concern was underscored this weekend with the release of census data that showed South Korea’s population fell in 2020 for the first on record. A declining number of newborns was exceeded by a growing number of deaths, according to census data reported Sunday by Yonhap, the South Korean news agency.

For years, population experts have warned that demographic trends in South Korea, like those in Japan, show declining growth — a bad signal for replenishing the labor force and caring for retirees and other older people as they become a larger share of society. The new data from South Korea, while not a surprise, were nonetheless concerning for a country that in recent decades has become one of Asia’s economic and cultural dynamos.

Yonhap said the census data from the Ministry of Interior and Safety showed that South Korea’s population totaled 51,829,023 as of Dec. 31, down 20,838 from the end of 2019. There were 275,815 births, down 10.65 percent from 2019, and 307,764 deaths, up 3.1 percent from 2019.