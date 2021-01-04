Apple Rumored to Expand LiDAR Scanner to Entire iPhone 13 Lineup

Apple is expected to expand its LiDAR Scanner to the entire iPhone 13 lineup in 2021, rather than only the Pro and Pro Max models, according to supply chain sources cited by Taiwanese industry publication DigiTimes.



First introduced on the iPad Pro in March 2020, and since expanded to the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, the LiDAR Scanner is a small sensor that uses 3D sensing to measure the distance to surrounding objects up to five meters away. This technology allows for enhanced augmented reality experiences and other unique capabilities, such as the ability to measure a person’s height instantly.

Apple frequently introduces new features or specs on higher-end devices before trickling them down to lower-end devices in later years. For example, while OLED displays were limited to the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, with the standard iPhone 11 using an LCD, the entire iPhone 12 lineup is equipped with OLED displays.

Apple is predicted to return to its traditional September unveiling of the iPhone 13 lineup, which is expected to include the same four models, including a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max. (These names are simply placeholders and could certainly end up being different.)