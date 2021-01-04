Apple Reportedly Planning Smaller and Lighter GaN-Based Chargers

Navitas Semiconductor is expected to obtain orders from Apple in 2021 for fast charging solutions based on gallium nitride or “GaN” technology, according to Taiwanese industry publication DigiTimes. The report claims that Apple’s chipmaking partner TSMC will supply Navitas with GaN chips as part of an existing partnership.



This supply chain news suggests that Apple is planning GaN versions of its USB-C power adapters, allowing them to be smaller and lighter, more power efficient, and less heat conductive compared to its current chargers, which are based on silicon. Many other brands like Anker and Belkin have introduced GaN chargers over the last few years. It’s unclear if Apple’s first GaN chargers would be ready for release this year.

Navitas is the creator of GaNFast, a gallium nitride solution that the company says is found in some of the most popular fast chargers in the world. GaNFast has been adopted by several brands, such as Aukey, Dell, Lenovo, and Xiaomi. Last year, the company said GaNFast-based solutions include wall chargers ranging from 24W to 300W.

Apple no longer includes power adapters in the box with iPhone and Apple Watch models that it sells, but it continues to sell a variety of power adapters on a standalone basis, including 5W and 12W USB-A options and 20W, 30W, 61W, and 96W USB-C options.