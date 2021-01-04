amazon app quiz: Amazon app quiz January 5, 2021: Get answers to these five questions to win Philips induction cooktop – Latest News

Amazon app quiz is now live and is giving the participants a chance to win Philips induction for free. The quiz starts daily at 8am. It comprises five different questions based on general knowledge and current events. The quiz runs through 12pm and offers participants a chance to win the prize.
Each question has four options. A user has to select the correct answer out of these options.
There is usually one winner of the quiz. Name of the winner of today’s quiz will be announced later in the day who is chosen via lucky draw.
Here are five questions of today’s quiz that will help you win today’s prize.
- Which of these films is the official entry from India in the Academy Awards 2021 for the category of “Best Live Action Short Film”?
Shameless
- What is the capital of Denmark?
Copenhagen
- Who topped the Forbes’ powerful women list for the 10th consecutive year?
Angela Merkel
- Though its logo is a galloping horse, this car brand’s logo was inspired by an emblem on which of these?
Fighter plane
- Built with a technique known as Ashlar where stones are fitted without mortar, what is this ancient site called?
Machu Picchu
//-- BEGIN Chartbeat CODE --
if(typeof TimesGDPR != 'undefined' && typeof TimesGDPR.common.consentModule.gdprCallback == 'function'){
TimesGDPR.common.consentModule.gdprCallback(function(dataObj){
if((typeof dataObj != 'undefined') && !dataObj.isEUuser){
(function(){
function loadChartbeat() {
window._sf_endpt=(new Date()).getTime();
var e = document.createElement('script');
e.setAttribute('language', 'javascript');
e.setAttribute('type', 'text/javascript');
e.setAttribute('src',
(("https:" == document.location.protocol) ? "https://s3.amazonaws.com/" : "http://") +
"static.chartbeat.com/js/chartbeat.js");
try{document.body.appendChild(e);}catch(e){}
}
$( window ).load(function() {loadChartbeat();});
})();
}
});
}
//--END Chartbeat CODE --
//-- Facebook Pixel Code --
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version='2.0';n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,'script','https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js');
fbq('init', '1181341651961954'); // Insert your pixel ID here.
fbq('track', 'PageView');
//-- DO NOT MODIFY -->
//-- End Facebook Pixel Code -->