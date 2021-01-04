Amanda Kloots Reveals She’s Going To Therapy To Get Over The Trauma Of Losing Husband Nick Cordero

Amanda Kloots revealed that she is starting the new year by going to therapy after 2020 took her husband, Nick Cordero away from her and their son forever! Amanda has been very open about her own mourning process and this was no exception.

As fans of the Broadway star are aware, Nick passed away back in July after a month-long battle with the COVID-19 virus.

Naturally, Amanda spent a rather bittersweet Christmas without her husband by her side and she opened up about it previously.

Now, in a new post she shared yesterday, Amanda told her followers that New Year’s Eve was just as challenging and painful, if not even more so!

The widow wrote on her IG Stories that ‘New Years has been tough, extremely hard for me. I have cried more recently than in awhile. I thought Christmas would be hard, but this was worse. I think it is because when the new year comes you want a clean slate or to forget about last year, especially 2020. But, I cannot forget about last year and I will not be able to wipe that slate clean. I also think I’m slightly scared of what can happen in a year and how much things can change.’

She went on to also get real about how ‘everything [she] went through [is] finally catching up to’ her, revealing that she is finally ready to address the trauma she went through in therapy.

Amanda and Nick got married back in September of 2017 and in June of 2019, they had their son, Elvis.

As for Nick’s Covid-19 infection, he was hospitalized back in April and passed away on July 5 after three months of medical setbacks and a number of surgeries, including an amputation.

Kloots went on to say that ‘I share all this as my continued honesty about grief and loss. How it flows and ebbs, changes a lot. How it hides and then finds you. How it is a journey, not just a week. How it is a continued struggle even as I stay positive and active. How you can cry some days for 2 seconds or 2 hours. How it makes you feel so lonely and confused.’

The woman shared that admitting all of this has helped her cope and told fans she hoped it would help them as well.





