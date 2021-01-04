Alexander Ludwig and New Wife Share First Pictures of Romantic Ceremony in Utah

Instagram/Gabriella Santos

The ‘Vikings’ actor is officially taken off the market as the star exchanges wedding vows with his fiancee Lauren Dear in a romantic ceremony while celebrating New Year in Utah.

“Vikings” star Alexander Ludwig is a married man after eloping with fiancee Lauren Dear.

The actor broke the news on Instagram, telling fans that he and Lauren had tied the knot following a new year trip to Utah.

“We decided to elope,” he wrote. “It has been such a crazy year but it certainly put things into perspective. Life is too short And i didnt want to spend another day without calling this beautiful woman my wife.”

“Of course when things settle down we will have a proper celebration with our friends and family but for now- the love of my life, our dog yam, a yurt on a mountain top in the middle of nowhere sounded like the perfect beginning.”

Lauren also detailed the wedding in a post on her own Instagram page, writing, “This last year was filled with a lot of uncertainty and doubt but this was the easiest decision of my life. I think we all learned in some way or another to look inside ourselves and find what truly makes us happy.”

“Thank you to 2020 for bringing this guy into my life. I will love you forever @alexanderludwig. You continue to show me what life is truly about every day and how to be strong, resilient and courageous. I am a better person by your side.”

Alexander and Lauren first announced their engagement last November (20).

He gushed about then-fiancee, “You’re not only my best friend but you’re my rock, my woman, my partner in crime and the one I want by my side through every up and down all the way until we are in rocking chairs playing cribbage together.”

“I love your family, I love your friends, and most of all I love us. And maybe we had to quarantine for 14 days after we got engaged and maybe we can’t go home for Christmas, but I am home when I am with you, no matter where we are. You make it so easy. I love you baby and I will always love you.”