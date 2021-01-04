Alexander Ludwig And Lauren Dear Elope With Dog Witness

“I didn’t want to spend another day without calling this beautiful woman my wife.”
Vikings star Alexander Ludwig and his fiancée Lauren Dear eloped in Utah during their holiday vacation.
On Sunday, Alexander announced the exciting news on Instagram with a ton of stunning photos from their special day.
He admitted, “Life is too short” and that he just couldn’t wait.
“We decided to elope,” the 28-year-old actor wrote in a heartfelt caption. “It has been such a crazy year but it certainly put things into perspective.”
“Life is too short and I didn’t want to spend another day without calling this beautiful woman my wife.”
“The love of my life, our dog Yam, a yurt on a mountain top in the middle of nowhere sounded like the perfect beginning.”
Although they already tied the knot, the newlyweds said they plan on having a “proper celebration with friends and family” in the future, when it’s safe.
Lauren shared the same photo from their wedding, with a sweet caption explaining why she’s a “better person” by his side.
And, of course, she gave a shout out to their adorable tail-wagging witness, their dog Yam.
But the inside look into their big day didn’t stop there: Alexander and Lauren’s wedding photographer Gabriella Santos, who captured their special day, posted this beautiful moment.
Alexander confirmed he was dating Lauren in July, when he made things Instagram official with this photo:
And in November, Lauren and the Bad Boys For Life star announced their engagement with a string of selfies.
The couple received several congratulatory messages from friends, family, and fans, including Alexander’s Vikings costar Clive Standen.
What a way to start the new year!
