Alabama star WR Jaylen Waddle returning to practice

The Alabama Crimson Tide could get a significant boost for their national championship showdown against Ohio State.

According to Matt Zenitz of al.com, star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is expected to return to practice Tuesday and could play a part in the championship game. Waddle has not played since suffering a major ankle injury on Oct. 24.

Waddle is not a guarantee to play, and whether he will likely depends on how he practices during the week. However, the fact that it is even a possibility is a major piece of news.

A preseason All-American, Waddle broke his ankle on a kick return against Tennessee. He had been Alabama’s leading receiver up to that point, tallying 25 catches for 557 yards and four touchdowns. At the time, the injury was expected to rule him out for the season, but a possible return for the College Football Playoff was floated in November.

It’s hard to see Waddle playing a big role given how long he’s been out and how little practice time he’d have even if he does play. However, even adding another weapon like that on a limited basis could be very helpful for Alabama when facing the Buckeyes next Monday night.