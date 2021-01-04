Alabama considering Adam Gase, Bill O’Brien for OC?

Adam Gase and Bill O’Brien may have lost their jobs in the NFL, but it appears they’re drawing interest from one team in the SEC.
Nick Saban is eyeing the former New York Jets head coach and former Houston Texans coach and general manager to be Alabama’s next offensive coordinator, according to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman.
The Crimson Tide are in need of a new offensive coordinator after Steve Sarkisian became head coach at Texas over the weekend.
Gase was fired by the Jets following an unsuccessful 2020 campaign. In two seasons as head coach, he led New York to just wins compared to 23 losses. O’Brien, meanwhile, was fired by the Texans during the season after the team started 0-4.
Gase spent three years as a graduate assistant, recruiting assistant and defensive assistant under Saban at LSU from 2000-02. O’Brien coached Penn State from 2012 to 2013 before joining the Texans in 2014.
Alabama is preparing to play in the national championship game against Ohio State next Monday, so a decision on the team’s next offensive coordinator might not come until later this month.
