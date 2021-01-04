Affirm Completes Acquisition of PayBright

Article content continued

Affirm is purpose-built from the ground up to provide consumers and merchants with honest financial products and services that improve their lives. We are revolutionizing the financial industry to be more accountable and accessible while growing a network that is beneficial for consumers and merchants. Affirm provides more than 6.2 million U.S. and Canadian consumers a better alternative to traditional credit cards, giving them the flexibility to buy now and pay over time at virtually any store. Unlike payment options that have late fees, compounding interest and unexpected costs, Affirm shows customers up front exactly what they’ll pay — with no hidden fees and no surprises. Affirm partners with over 6,500 merchants in the U.S., helping them grow sales and access new consumers. Our merchants include brands like Walmart, Peloton, Oscar de la Renta, Audi, and Expedia, and span verticals including home and lifestyle, travel, personal fitness, electronics, apparel and beauty, auto, and more. Loans through Affirm are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders.

PayBright is one of Canada’s leading providers of installment payment plans for e-commerce and in-store purchases. Through partnerships with over 7,000 domestic and international retailers, PayBright allows Canadian consumers to buy now and pay later in a quick and easy experience. PayBright is fully integrated with leading retail partners including Hudson’s Bay, Oakley, SAIL, Steve Madden, eBay, Dynamite, SHEIN, Wayfair, Samsung, and Endy. PayBright’s installment plans range from four bi-weekly interest-free payments for smaller purchases, and up to 60 months for larger purchases. In 2017, PayBright powered Canada’s first-ever e-commerce installment payment transaction, and since then has grown its platform significantly. Unlike other installment payment options, PayBright does not require consumers to sign up for a credit card and does not charge hidden fees, retroactive interest, or revolving interest.

