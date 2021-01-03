Zach Braff Posts For Florence Pugh’s Birthday

“I can’t believe I get to giggle with you everyday.”
In honor of her birth, her boyfriend, Zach Braff, posted a series of photos with the caption, “Happy Birthday to the most fun person I’ve ever met. I would have felt blessed to have smiled with you for one night.”
“I can’t believe I get to giggle with you everyday. What a pleasure it is to know you. What a gift to the world it was that you were born.”
As for Zach, he said, “How could I possibly follow anything as intelligent and articulate as that? So I chose not to.”
Anyway, Happy Birthday Flo!
