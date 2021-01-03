Your Monday Briefing

His publication last January of a book by the victim of a pedophile writer set off a national reckoning over sexism, age and consent. It also helped expose what critics of the French publishing industry say is an insulated, out-of-touch literary elite long used to operating above ordinary rules.

Here’s what else is happening

Niger massacre: One hundred civilians were reported dead in two villages in a region under siege by militants. Gunmen were described as having singled out men and boys in what was said to be a revenge attack, just a week after Niger’s presidential election.

Pakistan attack: Armed men abducted and killed at least 11 coal miners in the southwestern part of the country, officials said. All of the victims were ethnic Hazaras, a minority Shiite group that has often been the target of Sunni extremists.

Assange case: A judge in London plans to rule today on whether Britain should extradite Julian Assange to the U.S., where the WikiLeaks founder faces charges of conspiring to hack government computers and violating the Espionage Act in 2010 and 2011.

Italy mourns: The killing of 42-year-old Agitu Ideo Gudeta, an Ethiopian-born immigrant who raised goats and made cheese in a remote part of Italy, has resonated across the country. The Italian news media praised her as a model of integration.