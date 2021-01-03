Your Monday Briefing

Hugs, kisses and handshakes
“Hug my grandmother real tight. I visited her once, but I just waved at her outside her room and then she responded by asking who I was. I lowered my mask to show her my face, and she asked me to come closer. I said I couldn’t.”
Mika Amador, Manila, Philippines
Seeing family …
“I want to go to my home country, Peru, to see my mom and my dad’s ashes. He died in November, and I couldn’t give him a hug goodbye for fear of traveling there during the pandemic.”
Karina Bekemeier, San Francisco, Calif.
… and getting away from them
“I’m hiring a babysitter and going out dancing.”
Amanda Vaught, Brooklyn, N.Y.
Traveling the world
“I am 85 years old. When the pandemic began, I was 84, and when it ends I will probably be 86. Two years at the end of one’s life are rather valuable. What I’d like to do is fly to Boston and walk the Freedom Trail; drive to Maine and find a lobster shack; and visit Egypt to sail down the Nile.”
Jo Procter, Chevy Chase, Md.
