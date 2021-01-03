Your Monday Briefing –

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
12

Hugs, kisses and handshakes

“Hug my grandmother real tight. I visited her once, but I just waved at her outside her room and then she responded by asking who I was. I lowered my mask to show her my face, and she asked me to come closer. I said I couldn’t.”

Mika Amador, Manila, Philippines

Seeing family …

“I want to go to my home country, Peru, to see my mom and my dad’s ashes. He died in November, and I couldn’t give him a hug goodbye for fear of traveling there during the pandemic.”

Karina Bekemeier, San Francisco, Calif.

… and getting away from them

“I’m hiring a babysitter and going out dancing.”

Amanda Vaught, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Traveling the world

“I am 85 years old. When the pandemic began, I was 84, and when it ends I will probably be 86. Two years at the end of one’s life are rather valuable. What I’d like to do is fly to Boston and walk the Freedom Trail; drive to Maine and find a lobster shack; and visit Egypt to sail down the Nile.”

Jo Procter, Chevy Chase, Md.

That’s it for this briefing. See you next .

— Carole

Thank you
To Theodore Kim and Jahaan Singh for the break from the news. You can reach the team at briefing@nytimes.com.

P.S.
• We’re listening to “The Daily.” Our latest episode is on the story of the 1964 earthquake in Alaska.
• Here’s our Mini Crossword, and a clue: Fuzzy fruit (five letters). You can find all our puzzles here.
• Arthur O. Sulzberger Jr. retired as chairman of Company on Dec. 31 and handed over the reins to his son, A.G. Sulzberger, the publisher of The Times.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR