‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Week Of January 4: Shocking News About Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan)!

‘Young And The Restless’ (Y&R) spoilers show that 2020 was a crazy year, now we’ll dive into 2021 with a fresh slate and see where the storylines go from here! Who’s going to have the year of their life and who will slip down the slippery slope?

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: January 4th

Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) will be getting shocking news about his beloved Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan). Meanwhile, Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) once again discuss the topic of marriage! Third time is a charm, right?

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: January 5th

As soon as Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) return from their holiday in London, Victor immediately finds something that needs his attention.

Meanwhile, Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) struggles with her emotions over her mother. Will Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) be there to console her?

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: January 6th

Chelsea struggles with her medical crisis as we continue to follow her health troubles. Devon maintains the strength to help Amanda through her emotional battle and once again is her pillar to lean on.

Phyllis’s battle with Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) once again continues, this time, she gets some lethal information from Kevin Fisher (Greg Rikaart).

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: January 7th

While Adam is basically responsible for Chelsea’s health condition at the moment, he still finds a scapegoat. None other than Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) himself! Billy has another issue on his plate as Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) wonders if mixing love and work is such a good idea.

Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) has to look out for his interests, but will it come down to his father, Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), or the love of his life, Summer Newman (Hunter King)?

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: January 8th

A unique twist comes when Billy hijacks Kyle’s plans. How will this affect their Jabot situation with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope)?

Sparks may fly between Elena and Nate. Is it Amanda and Devon’s closeness that may be causing Elena to fall closer to Nate?

What do you think? What are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below.

