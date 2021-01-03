‘Young And The Restless’ (Y&R) spoilers show that with the introduction of Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) to Genoa City, the newly divorced Lola Rosales (Sasha Calle) and Theo Vanderway (Tyler Johnson) leaving, there really needs to be some new characters for these people to interact with.

Many have speculated that Sally may form a romantic connection with Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), but is that really what we want? Sally is new to the town, Jack is old enough to be her father and just feels a bit forced. Why can’t we have some new, young and fresh characters on the roster?

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Is It Time To Introduce Some New Main Characters?

We’ve seen Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) dominate the screen for decades, and characters like Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow), Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford), Sharon Newman (Sharon Case), and their entire generation grow right in front of everyone’s eyes.

Now, it seems we’re due for a new generation to go with the Kyle Abbotts (Micheal Mealor), Summer Newmans (Hunter King), and Lola Rosales’ (Sasha Calle) of the world. With a rapidly depleting wave of young actors on the show, it’d be nice to introduce some characters that could potentially date Sally or Lola, and start a fresh pot to stir in Genoa City.

We love the stars of the show, like Victor, Jack, Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and their generations of children, but I think we could accommodate both them and a new generation. There are only so many generations of children that can carry the show, and maybe then we wouldn’t keep seeing the same stories repeated because we’d have a fresh wave of talent.

What do you think? Would you like to see the introduction of new characters? Let us know in the comments below.

