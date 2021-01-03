Woman Who Outed Hilaria Baldwin Over Her Fake Spanish Accent & Heritage Finally Opens Up!

The anonymous woman who outed Hilaria Baldwin on Twitter for putting on a fake accent for the last ten years has no regrets over the media storm that she helped create. While the woman doesn’t want to reveal her real identity, she has is known as “Leni Briscoe” on Twitter. Here’s what you need to know.

In a new interview with The Daily Mail, the woman says that while she definitely doesn’t have any regrets, she points out that Hilaria’s behavior has been rather offensive to many people. Alec Baldwin’s wife was force to admit that her real name is Hilary and not Hilaria and that she was born in Boston and not in Spain, which was previously assumed and reported

Woman Who Outed Hilaria Baldwin Over Her Fake Accent Has No Regrets

Leni Briscoe tweeted out last week, “You have to admire Hilaria Baldwin’s commitment to her decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person,” which forced the entire world to put on their Carmen San Diego hats and investigate who Hilaria really is. During television appearances, she has spoken with a pronounced Spanish accent, and on one occasion during a cooking segment she even seemingly forgot the English word for ‘cucumber.’

“It’s offensive and wrong to pretend you’re an immigrant and that you speak English as a second language and appropriate the actual experience that actual immigrant women have. That’s not what happened,” Briscoe told the Daily Mail.

“She made a post saying people at the park think she’s the nanny because her kids are blond and have blue eyes. That is something that happens to moms of color who actually have an accent,” she said.

“That’s offensive, these are hard experiences that people actually have and she pretended. It’s not really necessary. She could be a hot white influencer. Plenty of people do that,” Briscoe added.

With that said though, Briscoe thinks that people need to put the brakes on all of the online bullying though.

“People were saying some cruel and unnecessary things. That bothered me. There are so many things you could criticize Hillary Baldwin for, it’s not necessary to make fun of how many kids she has, that was really offensive to me,” she added.

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.