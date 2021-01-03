Why THETA price is up 180% in two weeks, outperforming even Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

The Theta Network is a protocol that enables users to watch digital content, like esports, using the blockchain. The protocol’s native token THETA rose by 180% from $0.867 to $1.92 within two weeks between Dec. 20 and Jan. 2 to outperform even (BTC), which continues to soar to new price discovery highs.

THETA/USDT 1-day candle chart (Binance). Source: TradingView.com

Typically, the native tokens of blockchain protocols tend to surge in value following high-profile announcements.