Why fans prefer Amanda Waller to Stan Edgar of The Boys

Amanda Waller has a much more storied history than Stan Edgar. Waller originated in the comic books, of course, but she has gone on to appear in everything from Batman Beyond, to Arrow, to her cinematic portrayal by Viola Davis in Suicide Squad. Stan, while being a great villain portrayed by a brilliant actor, just doesn’t have the same pedigree. When you look at all that both of them have accomplished so far, it’s easy to see why fans have to put respect on Amanda’s name.

As Redditor mrmonster459 commented in the aforementioned thread, “As hard as it is for me to vote against Giancarlo Esposito, I’m going with Waller.” They’re not alone. Fellow user Foolishtrolls broke down what makes Amanda Waller such an engaging character, stating that, “Waller has proven to be resourceful and quite intelligent going toe to toe with ‘the world’s greatest detective’. She’s a complex character that believes what she’s doing is right.” They go on to mention how it’s pretty cool that Amanda isn’t afraid of stepping on the Justice League’s toes, even though they could destroy her at a moment’s notice if the mood struck them.

Meanwhile, Stan Edgar just really hasn’t gotten a chance to show off his prowess, as Foolishtrolls went on to say. “I’m not particularly impressed with him explaining the concept of not needing [Homelander] since he has the tool to replace him as if it’s rocket science […] The point is outsmarting an idiot isn’t particularly hard nor impressive.”

Then again, it’s still early in The Boys‘ run. Perhaps when season 3 gets here, and if, potentially, a new villain rises to the surface, we may see just how ruthless Stan can truly be.