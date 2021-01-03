Who inspired Aubrey Plaza’s Criminal Minds unsub?

It was in Cambridgeshire, England, in 2013, where the so-called Peterborough ditch murders occurred. The series of murders were committed by a woman named Joanna Dennehy, who was later diagnosed with psychopathic, antisocial, and borderline personality disorders, according to BBC’s account of court proceedings. This, along with a self-diagnosed history of depression and other issues, hints at a life likely filled with trauma.

The combination of mental illnesses and tough upbringing are traits shared by both Dennehy and Plaza’s character Cat, who was abused by her birth father and foster father, which attributed to her transformation into a killer. According to Film Daily, Plaza’s character was directly based on Dennehy — who, in real life, stabbed three men, Lukasz Slaboszewski, John Chapman, and Kevin Lee, for no obvious identifiable reason. She also attempted to kill two other men, who miraculously survived their wounds. She confessed to all of her crimes. Also like Dennehy, who never had a female victim and was said to have been very against the idea of killing women, Cat in Criminal Minds — whose mother was murdered by her father — turns homicidal at the thought of any man who wants to kill his wife.

Looking at the similarities between Cat and the real-life murderer, Dennehy, the inspiration seems obvious. Along with Dennehy, though, there have been many female killers throughout history labeled “black widow” killers, who were likely similar sources of inspiration for both Cat’s character and other unsubs on Criminal Minds.