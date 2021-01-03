Which ‘Full House’ Actor Has the Highest Net Worth?

During Full House, there were plenty of characters living in the Tanner home. In real life, there were also plenty of cast members who appeared in the beloved sitcom, some of whom went on to star in other movies and comedy series’.

Here’s what we know about the Full House and Fuller House actors with the highest net worths.

Candace Cameron Bure

Her character was the eldest of the Tanner sisters. However, outside of Full House, the actor Candace Cameron Bure worked on a few other television-related projects. That includes Hallmark movies, Dancing with the Stars, the daytime talk show The View, where she acted as a co-host from 2015-2016.

Bure returned for Fuller House, where she reprised her role as DJ Tanner, a veterinarian and a single mother living in her childhood home. According to The Richest, this actor has an estimated net worth of $14 million.

John Stamos

Uncle Jesse is a motorcycle-riding, guitar-playing heartthrob, but the actor behind this Full House character was just as beloved by fans. John Stamos is a renowned actor, musician, and producer.

From acting on Broadway to his cameo on You, Stamos had a few projects outside of the Full House universe. He had a short-lived sitcom called Grandfathered that aired in 2015-2016, starring alongside Josh Peck.

Of course, Stamos returned for the Netflix spinoff series, Fuller House, reprising his role as Uncle Jesse. According to The Richest, this Full House actor has an estimated net worth of $25 million.

Bob Saget

Danny Tanner loves to clean almost as much as he loves his family. This character is portrayed by actor Bob Saget throughout the sitcom. Aside from his role in Full House and the spinoff series, Fuller House, Saget acted as the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997. The actor has an estimated net worth of $100 million.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Michelle Tanner was known for her love of desserts, her Uncle Jesse, and her dog named Comet. As the youngest of the Tanner sisters, this character was portrayed by both Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Aside from their appearance on the sitcom, the twins appeared in several movies and television shows. They even started their own clothing line and, according to The Richest, have been focusing on several businesses as of late.

As a result, these two are considered some of the cast members with the highest net worths — a combined $400-$500 million. However, when it came to the Netflix spinoff series, Fuller House, these two actors declined.

Most episodes of the original series, Full House, are available for streaming on Hulu. All five seasons of the Netflix spinoff series, Fuller House, are available on the rival streaming platform.