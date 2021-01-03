What you can only find at The Wizarding World in Japan

While The Wizarding World in Japan has a lot in common with its international counterparts, there are a couple things that set it apart. The most obvious of the two is the recreation of Black Lake, also known as the Great Lake, which fans will recognize from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. All the Triwizard Tournament competitors had to venture into the lake to rescue someone dear to them. In the park, the Black Lake separates Hogsmeade from Hogwarts, and if visitors look closely at the deep, dark water, they may see bubbles rise up occasionally, hinting at the Merpeople or other creatures swimming below.

The other unique feature you can find only in Japan? Live owls. While the park includes an Owl Post and Owlery that people can visit to send mail or buy plush owls and other merchandise, a little jaunt around the park grounds might just bring you face to face with a real owl. While all the other Wizarding World parks, including the one in Universal Studios Hollywood that opened in 2016, have the Owl Post open for shopping, no other park aside from Japan’s allows for real owls.

If you get the chance to visit the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Osaka, Japan, be sure to keep an eye out, as you might just see Hedwig’s real friends hanging out around Hogsmeade and the Black Lake. Just don’t bother them. They could be carrying an important message.