What Netflix’s Sabrina fans want the show to change

In a thread on Reddit, user SuperDaly10 posed the question, “What would you change about CAOS?” using the shortened acronym fans gave the series. While there were plenty of answers, one comment, earning 131 upvotes, gained quite the support. For user Magpie213, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina would be much better if it stuck “to the first season type writing. [Keeping] it more of a horror-comedy type and exploring witchcraft and rules, traditions, customs, etc.” Season 1 of the series was very clear-cut Sabrina, following her as she navigates the two sides of her life on a more basic level. Looking at where the show is now, it’s definitely a lot more convoluted with tangled mythology and logic, a pivot some fans saw as a negative.

Other commenters seemed to convene on the belief that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has too much romance and love triangles, with u/CatOnMeth simply saying “Stop with the ships. Sabrina can be a single Pringle,” a comment that 88 people upvoted.

This comment is similar to a lot of criticism given to the show’s sister series, Riverdale, which is never short of relationship drama in the midst of all its murder and mayhem. Though it’s clear that the new fourth season of Chilling Adventures will touch on Sabrina’s possible romantic relationships with Harvey, Caliban (Sam Corlett), and Nick Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood), u/Magpie213 should be happy to know that there’s no shortage of horror, with the gore and monsters taken to new heights.

Check out season 4 on Netflix now to see if the show’s ending lives up to your expectations.