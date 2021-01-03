What happened to Carson Wentz? Inactive Eagles QB could seek trade after Week 17

Carson Wentz’s fall from grace has been quick. The Eagles quarterback was benched in his 12th game of the season in favor of Jalen Hurts. He’s expected to be a healthy scratch in Week 17. And he reportedly plans on asking for a trade in the offseason.

For a time, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft looked like he’d be the QB in Philadelphia for a decade or more. Now, it’s looking like he may have played his final snap with the Eagles as Hurts has taken over and impressed late in the season. According to ESPN, Wentz’s relationship with Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson is “fractured beyond repair.”

Here’s what you need to know about Wentz’s current situation with the Eagles.

MORE: Can the Eagles trade Carson Wentz?

Why is Carson Wentz not playing?

Entering Week 13, Wentz led the NFL in both interceptions thrown and sacks taken. The Eagles got off to a rough start to their game that Sunday against the Packers, and it prompted Pederson to insert the rookie Hurts, who led a decent comeback charge. Wentz hasn’t played since.

Since then, Hurts ran for 106 yards in Week 14 and surpassed 300 yards through the air in Weeks 15 and 16. At the very least, Hurts’ play was going to create quarterback controversy ahead of the 2021 season.

But on the final Sunday of the regular season, reports emerged that suggest Wentz may not be around to see such a competition happen. First, multiple reports indicated that Wentz will be a healthy scratch inactive for “Sunday Night Football” against the Washington Football Team. While Wentz had been benched, he’d been Hurts’ backup prior to Week 17.

Then ESPN’s Chris Mortensen added more to the story: According to Mortensen, the relationship between Wentz and Pederson is “fractured beyond repair.” ESPN had already reported that Pederson would be back as Philadelphia coach in 2021, so that would suggest Wentz might be the one to go.

Last month, ESPN reported that the Eagles wanted to keep Wentz despite his struggles during the 2020 season. But the new report suggests Wentz and his representatives will work to make his hefty contract easier to move within salary cap restrictions. According to ESPN, the asking price for Wentz by Philadelphia would be “significant.”

Wentz’s 2021 roster bonus of $10 million is paid out on the second day of the 2021 league year (which will be sometime in mid-March but has yet to be announced). If Philadelphia intends to move Wentz, it will likely be before that date, according to ESPN.

In the meantime, Hurts will make his fourth-straight start to close out the season on Sunday night. And for the first time, it’s expected his backup won’t be Wentz but rather Nate Sudfeld. And if Wentz is traded, his last three Eagles passes were incompletions.

MORE: Breaking down Carson Wentz’s contract with Eagles

Carson Wentz stats 2020

Wentz started the first 12 games of the Eagles season. Here are his notable statistics, with Wentz entering Week 17 still leading the NFL in interceptions thrown and sacks taken despite not playing since Week 13: